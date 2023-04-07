What is the definition of humanoids, can they have more then 2 legs and 2 arms?

@JeremyECrawford what is the definition of humanoids as far as the monster manual is concerned. Can they have more then 2 legs and 2 arms?

Want to know what a humanoid is in D&D? The introduction of the Monster Manual provides the game's definition (p. 7). No big surprises there: bipedal, reminiscent of humans, etc. That book is also filled with examples of that creature type: goblinoids, drow, and more. #DnD https://t.co/1Q7Bna6xnC

