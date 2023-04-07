Hey @JeremyECrawford! Some #SageAdvice. So can a spell caster use dispel magic on a golem? Would this make the golem become an inert statue? Golems have adv on throws that are magical against it. Thoughts? — joseph shade (@jdshade) February 1, 2018

Dispel magic ends spells on its target. A golem is not a spell, so dispel magic can't neutralize it. #DnD https://t.co/spzrQOvQpU — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 1, 2018

Golems are animated by powerful spells therefore a similarly powerful dispell magic should stop one. This interpretation by @JeremyECrawford seems incorrect . Ex.if golem is animated by a 6th lvl spell, the DC to dispell the animation is 16(10+6). — Aikido+KenJitsu+D&D (@Roninkan) February 1, 2018

Want to know how to make a golem? A golem is created with a manual of golems, a magic item in the Dungeon Master's Guide. This fact is stated in the Monster Manual in the golem section. #DnD https://t.co/IJ9oFW0wCg — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2018

I think the point being made here, @JeremyECrawford is one would assume that the magic of a manual of golems is produced by a spell of some sort. At what point does magic stop being a spell per se? — Isaac 🌹 Eder (@SoulOBrass) February 2, 2018

Much of the magic in the D&D multiverse has nothing to do with spellcasting. A spell is a named formula for shaping raw magic in a particular way. Many magical effects, including those of magic items, are not necessarily the result of those formulas. #DnD https://t.co/n2PbINolo8 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2018

Only a spell that has an ongoing duration can be dispelled. This is why the spellcasting rules state that a spell with an instantaneous duration can't be dispelled. Once a spell's duration passes, the consequences of the spell might endure, but the spell does not. #DnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2018

Which teaches you the incantation.which is a spell which is cast on something like stone. Which can be dispelled. I am not a rules lawyer, but clearly as a DM I would allow dispell magic to stop a magically animated “thing” If it were a spell, I would have written "spell," and the spell would have a name. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2018