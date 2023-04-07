@JeremyECrawford rider on controlled mount wants to attack mid-move. Do rider and mount share one turn, or does rider need to Ready attack? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) April 26, 2017

A rider and a controlled mount have separate turns, but they have the same initiative, which means you decide which one goes first. #DnD https://t.co/7zuWYwEFUu — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 26, 2017

@armando_dovalIf the controlled mount had higher initiative, it gets a second turn the round it’s mounted. Does it get to use all of its movement again? Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 26, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Can you choose on each round or do you have to use the same order every round? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) April 26, 2017

The initiative rules assume that ties are sorted out when a tie first occurs. But a DM might allow the choice to occur each round. #DnD https://t.co/vqyxMP6coH — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 26, 2017

@JeremyECrawford I listen your podcast Dragon Talk: seems like you said that you and the controlled mount have the same turn. Does this mean that the rider and mount share a single turn?

But this tweet seems contradict the podcast! Which is true my master? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) March 4, 2018

I think the most important follow up question is: if you choose for it to be independent, does the DM seize control temporarily? Otherwise, what does "independent mount" mean in terms of Find Steed. — Bardface (@brightwoodbard) March 13, 2018