Does Orchish fury and Savage attack damage apply to features like Sneak attack or Divine smite?

@JeremyECrawford orchish fury and savage attack say that " you can roll one of the weapon’s damage dice one additional time". does this "weapon damage" apply to features like sneak attack or divine smite? could i chose the damage die that they add?
— cameron hall (@cameronhallbos1) February 2, 2018
When a rule refers to a weapon's damage die, it's referring to the damage die of the weapon, not the damage die of some other feature. #DnD https://t.co/8uu0oOOwkJ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 2, 2018