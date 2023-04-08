Spiritual Weapon: does it mean it’s incorporeal and can cross walls and objects?

@JeremyECrawford Spiritual Weapon: it being spectral does it mean it's incorporeal and can cross walls and objects? — Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) January 29, 2018

Having a spectral appearance in D&D has no special rules associated with it. If something can pass through walls, for example, the description of that thing says it can pass through walls. #DnD https://t.co/ATHcc7aeQZ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018

I find it confusing about the default. Does it follow the same rules as fire bolts and fireballs in that it can't get past total cover, but otherwise not interacting with anything? Can it block e.g. a doorway, or can creatures freely move through the space of the weapon? — Viktor Bengtsson (@vikke064) January 29, 2018