@JeremyECrawford If a druid is being tracked by scent using a Ranger's animal companion and beast shapes into an animal, would the scent of the druid change to that of the beast and throw off the trackers? Corner case from this weekend's game

If you turn into a beast, your smell is likely to change, especially if your fur gets wet, things get tangled in it, etc. A bit of your smell would likely remain, which would be confusing for a tracker; a DM could impose disadvantage on them. #DnD https://t.co/MgA3vm3rjl

