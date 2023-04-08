@JeremyECrawford The way Ceremony is written in Xan's says Wedding can only be applied again if the partner dies, but not that the buff ends if the partner dies. Can a player charm monsters into marrying them and then hoard their corpses for a massive AC superstack? — Brandon Waldmann (@bizarroDF) January 26, 2018

Like some other spells, the ceremony spell refers to willing targets. Compulsion can't make you willing. No means no. #DnD https://t.co/GOGjb48XGL — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

Does the same hold true for spells like Lesser Restoration, healing spells, or other cleric spells that do not mandate "willing target"? — DropTheDie (@DropTheDie) January 26, 2018