@JeremyECrawford what is a "spellcaster"? as in "requires attunement by a spell caster, is it that anyone with spellcasting class feature?
— TK (@tk0004) February 13, 2017
The rule on attunement (DMG, 136) explains what "spellcaster" means. #DnD https://t.co/6PLaOtEs3a
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 13, 2017
@JeremyECrawford from my read, I take it as "anyone with spell slots"
— TK (@tk0004) February 13, 2017
@tk0004 That's not what it says. See the sentence that begins "If the prerequisite is to be a spellcaster …"
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 13, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Ah got confused by my first printing, the answer is in the errata.. thanks for your time!
— TK (@tk0004) February 13, 2017