@JeremyECrawford what is a "spellcaster"? as in "requires attunement by a spell caster, is it that anyone with spellcasting class feature? — TK (@tk0004) February 13, 2017

The rule on attunement (DMG, 136) explains what "spellcaster" means. #DnD https://t.co/6PLaOtEs3a — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 13, 2017

@JeremyECrawford from my read, I take it as "anyone with spell slots" — TK (@tk0004) February 13, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Ah got confused by my first printing, the answer is in the errata.. thanks for your time! — TK (@tk0004) February 13, 2017