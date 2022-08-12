If you use your action to do a non-spell action, could you use your bonus to cast a cantrip?

@HKRayneIf you use your action to do a non-spell action, could you use your bonus to cast a cantrip? Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017

@JeremyECrawford @HKRayne Have seen people to take that part to mean BonusAction cantrip every turn w/any cantrip. — Brail (@BrailSays) March 19, 2017

To cast a spell as a bonus action, its casting time must be 1 bonus action or you must have a special feature that lets you do it. #DnD https://t.co/cevBJCRcZS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2017