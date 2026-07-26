What if your entire party gets turned to stone?

@ForTheXPDM @ChrisPerkinsDnDIf your entire party gets turned to stone by a Medusa or Basilisk is that pretty much a TPK? Until another group of heroes (or villains) discovers and restores your party…many years later? 😉 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2016

@ForTheXPDMso what would you do? Have the group re roll or sort of next session they get restored and awaken in the future world? So much more juicy narrative if they return while time has passed, events transpired, the world darker, the tyrants' in power… — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2016