Forgotten Realms Shining Lands

@Tobbun Hey Ed, would you say the style of governing in the Shining Lands was Monarchy, Theocracy, or Oligarchy? Where, specifically, in the Shining Lands, and when, specifically? Generally "oligarchy" (with favored-per-city faiths), but varies

@TobbunAlso, did Var sink before, during, or after the Spellplague? And how did this affect the neighbouring nations and trade? Before, but slowly, so massive migration to nearby lands and therefore trade adjusted accordingly.

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 7, 2016