I want to play a vampire for CoS do you recommend stats from Monster Manual or Zendikar?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD bro, I want to play/create a vampire for Curse of Strahd, do you recommend vampire stats from Monster Manual or Zendikar? — Might T (@Tamarizz) May 7, 2016

Personally, I'd use the vampire race described in PLANE SHIFT: ZENDIKAR. https://t.co/h3C3zEzAgR — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 7, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @Tamarizz Zendikar stats for more fair play, though I might impose a sunlight sensitivity to keep true to the vamp theme. — Logan O'Carroll (@lonelyUtopian) May 7, 2016

… unless you're actually playing a vampire from Zendikar who was drawn into Barovia (which would be a trip). https://t.co/W0ZVGoWrG3 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 7, 2016