@JeremyECrawford Does casting a bonus action spell prevent reaction spells just on the player's own turn, or for the rest of the round? — Samuel Rodda (@QueerSeer) April 16, 2016

Casting a bonus action spell limits your spellcasting options on your turn—no effect on an off-turn reaction. #DnD https://t.co/BrPU3ZbYzO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 16, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @QueerSeer does that include readying a spell? I can see that being abusable — Joran Dox (@NightFantomJ2) April 16, 2016

If you cast a bonus action spell, the only type of spell you can ready that turn is a 1-action cantrip. #DnD https://t.co/TXCIAqhc0v — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 22, 2016