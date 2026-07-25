Does casting a bonus action spell prevent reaction spells?

4 thoughts on “Does casting a bonus action spell prevent reaction spells?

  1. carlosmoya79 says:

    I assume the opposite would be true too, i.e. that if you ready a bonus action spell, the only type of spell you can cast that turn is a 1-action cantrip. Right?

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    • Sir_CriticalPanda says:

      You cannot ready a spell that has a casting time of one action. The “Ready” action takes your Action, and allows you to take the readied action as a reaction to the specified trigger.

      Reply
      • tideoftime says:

        You can totally Ready a spell that has a casting time of one action — that’s literally the point of Ready Action ready to spell casting. What JC clarified via the other rules for Bonus Actions is that you can’t ready a *Bonus Action* for later release via your Reaction: you can only Ready an Action (spell). (Unless you miss-typed and meant to to say “…cannot ready… casting time of one [bonus] action…”.)

        Reply
    • tideoftime says:

      You can only Ready an Action (spell) — you can’t Ready Bonus Actions (spells). You can cast a BA spell on your turn to do >whatever it does<, and then Ready a cantrip for later in the round/into the next round before your initiative comes back around again, but you can't do the opposite: Ready a BA for later use while cantrip-ing on your turn.

      Reply

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