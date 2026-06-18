What does this mean: “When a creature enters the spells area for the first time on a turn” ?

One thought on “What does this mean: “When a creature enters the spells area for the first time on a turn” ?

  1. @JeremyECrawford Sorry for the necro! But here I go: Does this also apply to, say, spirit guardians? I mean, if a cleric runs around the battle field it counts as just passing over and not entering?

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