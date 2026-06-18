What does this mean: “When a creature enters the spells area for the first time on a turn” ?

@JeremyECrawford "When a creature enters the spells area for the first time on a turn". What does this mean in relation to moonbeam? — Regan Knight (@Day_Knights) March 25, 2016

Moonbeam is meant to get you when you enter the light (not when it passes over you) or start your turn in it. #DnD https://t.co/f5fyucucqn — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 25, 2016