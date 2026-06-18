@JeremyECrawford MM say vampire takes dmg when ending turn in running water. Is this only from natural running water, or any water that move
— Jaap (@JaapBbosch) April 16, 2016
A body of running water from any source can harm a vampire. #DnD https://t.co/tKgrgTfyDZ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 22, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @JaapBbosch What if a Water Elemental uses its move to repeatedly go through the Vampires space?
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) April 22, 2016
A water elemental is a creature, not a body of running water (a stream, a river, a waterfall, or the like). #DnD https://t.co/WisdaOaVp2
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 22, 2016
@CanaDutchian But an elemental that is made of water, and runs, would that not be a running body of water? It would, indeed. Running body of water =/= body of running water.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 22, 2016
One thought on “Vampire in running water or in a Water Elemental”
What about a decanter of endless water on geyser setting?