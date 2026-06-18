Vampire in running water or in a Water Elemental

@JeremyECrawford MM say vampire takes dmg when ending turn in running water. Is this only from natural running water, or any water that move — Jaap (@JaapBbosch) April 16, 2016

A body of running water from any source can harm a vampire. #DnD https://t.co/tKgrgTfyDZ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 22, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @JaapBbosch What if a Water Elemental uses its move to repeatedly go through the Vampires space? — John Appleton (@jaa0109) April 22, 2016

A water elemental is a creature, not a body of running water (a stream, a river, a waterfall, or the like). #DnD https://t.co/WisdaOaVp2 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 22, 2016