Curse Of Strahd is my first campaign that I’m DMing, should I read ahead to learn everything?

One thought on “Curse Of Strahd is my first campaign that I’m DMing, should I read ahead to learn everything?

  1. Alex says:

    You should read the entire campaign once, and then as suggested read the sections most likely to happen. there are several encounters that took on new meaning, especially once the players made their own assumptions. Also you need to know when to improvise, or what changes if certain npc are messed with . for instance Baron Valakivich is ripe to be messed with, but that may affect relations with a central town fairly important and convenient to the story.

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