According to ALDMG, a PC infected by vampirism can be killed and Raise Dead used to restore them. Is this not RAW? Thanks! @JeremyECrawford
— Aaron Berkowitz (@ambhis101) March 15, 2016
Raise dead: "The spell can't return an undead creature to life" (PH, 270). #DnD https://t.co/rcV5SgfTlZ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 18, 2016
@vikke064 @ambhis101So a dead undead is still undead for those spells? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2016
One thought on “A PC infected by vampirism can be killed and Raise Dead?”
there is a way besides wish spell to cure him but you would have to be a level 20 Druid or know TRUE resurrection spell , kill the boy to release his soul and cast True Resurrection