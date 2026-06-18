A PC infected by vampirism can be killed and Raise Dead?

One thought on “A PC infected by vampirism can be killed and Raise Dead?

  1. Dragoon Heart says:

    there is a way besides wish spell to cure him but you would have to be a level 20 Druid or know TRUE resurrection spell , kill the boy to release his soul and cast True Resurrection

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