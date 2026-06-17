Ep05 – Dice, Camera, Action! With Matthew Mercer

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Huge thanks to @matthewmercer for his special appearance as guest DM on #DiceCameraAction tonight! — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 27, 2016

Thanks to @matthewmercer for his cameo on Dice, Camera, Action today! The party was a little unprepared for those four undead tarrasques… — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) April 26, 2016