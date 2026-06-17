Ep05 – Dice, Camera, Action! With Matthew Mercer

Watch live video from wotc_DnD on www.twitch.tv
Huge thanks to @matthewmercer for his special appearance as guest DM on #DiceCameraAction tonight!
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 27, 2016
Welcome to Wizards of the Coast, beware of the lobby guarding dragon. @matthewmercer @ChrisPerkinsDnD @Wizards_DnD pic.twitter.com/6i9BUkYMBy
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) April 26, 2016
Thanks to @matthewmercer for his cameo on Dice, Camera, Action today! The party was a little unprepared for those four undead tarrasques…
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) April 26, 2016
Episode 5 of #DiceCameraAction begins now!
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 26, 2016