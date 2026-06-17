The deck of many things or Tarocca Deck?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD with the release of a companion tarroka deck for CoS, would you endorse a Deck of Many Things being released in future? — Miguel Fragoso (@Mig84Go) March 24, 2016

We created a terrific deck of many things for 4th edition. We don't need to create yet another one for 5th. https://t.co/6yKkBxM34I — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 24, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I've heard madness at gardmore abbey is an awesome story, but also that the deck is a game-ender, I'm torn on running it. — Hannah Horton (@LadyRaider810) March 23, 2016