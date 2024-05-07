this made me laugh last night when i was dm’ing, one of my players (playing an elf) was arguing with another player (a dwarf) and the elven player tells me, “i call him a weakling in dwarvish and give him the elvish finger” which i knew he ment the middle finger to.. flip off the dwarf. this made me laugh and laugh, even though the players had no idea why it was funny. im asking you now mr greenwod, what does the elvish version of "the finger" look like? i figure it might be different than the other race's versions?
The elvish "the finger" is to crook middle finger in an inward (towards yourself) curve, while bringing that arm up across your body in an ascending diagonal. For REAL insolence, end the gesture by licking the tip of your crooked finger…languidly, while staring at your target.
