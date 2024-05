Oh, Knower of Realmslore! Prithee, bestow upon thy humble servant a boon. One of my players wants to make a Half-Ogre paladin, I’m inclined to allow it, but would any of the deities of the Ordning dain patron such a pitiable creature as this? Certainly! For a half-ogre to want to be a holy knight is a rare and precious thing, and would also be seen by said deities as a very useful servant. Any of them would (and would!) make a great patron!

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 21, 2018