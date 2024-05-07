who is the current ruler of Shadowdale? Last lore I can find is that Azalar Falconhand retired in 1459….Adee Ulphor became Lady (ruling lord) of Shadowdale on 9 Mirtul 1459 DR, when Lord Azalar Falconhand retired, officially renouncing the lordship and naming her as successor. She governed capably and was generally liked, though Shadowdale was often imperilled from without during.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 4, 2017

..her lordship, but was sorely wounded in fighting in and around Shadowdale (in which she led local militia forces against Netherese-directed mercenaries) on 9 Marpenoth in 1487 (The Year of Rune Lords Triumphant), and died of her wounds on 12 Marpenoth, naming her close friend.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 4, 2017

…and the Sword Commander of Shadowdale (marshal) Khara Sulwood as her successor on her deathbed. (Khara Sulwood literally rode out of battle to be with Adee at her passing, and arrived JUST in time; after Adee was seen to be dead, she hastened back into the fray.) … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 4, 2017

Already popular with the folk of Shadowdale, Khara Sulwood was proclaimed Lady of Shadowdale at dusk that same day, and still rules there now. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 4, 2017