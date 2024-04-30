The big arcs of the campaign are coming into focus. The Ordning. Caira Xasten and the Book of Vile Darkness, the Obarskyr Clone… Ah, those Obarskyr clones are endlessly useful. ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 8, 2017

I spent some time pondering “what could the Yuan-Ti do with an Obarskyr clone?”, I suppose better question would be what couldn’t they do?! Indeed. The possibilities are endless. Even if there's no real clone, but just a spellspun or natural Obarksyr lookalike, rumors can be… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 8, 2017

…spread of many "Crown-blood" bastards: Dragon Throne claimants "as legitimate as any." Some nobles will bite. ENDLESS mischief. ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 8, 2017

Many Cormyrean nobles will support even pretenders they know to be false, because anything that weakens the Crown (with their #$@%! … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 9, 2017

…war wizards!) is just fine with them. But there's support and support: open gets them killed as traitors, or exiled with lands forfeit… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 9, 2017

…and titles stripped, but covert [using, ahem, those notorious ne'er do wells ADVENTURERS as dupes, go-betweens, and intermediaries] … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 9, 2017

…support, now, that may be every bit as effective. With the Crown busy chasing shadows and spying on rebellions that aren't happening, … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 9, 2017

…nobles can smuggle, evade taxes, and participate in trade deals so sharp laws get cut (with the everpresent aid of Sembian investors). ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 9, 2017