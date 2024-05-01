I am sorry to interrupt your normal programming, but I thought I would share this. These are TSR's original maps of the Forgotten Realms hand drawn by @TheEdVerse and sent to TSR (55 pages worth). TSR then used these maps to create all the FR goodness that we all love so much. pic.twitter.com/pW33FDwNQW
— Alex Kammer (@alexanderkammer) January 3, 2018
My old photocopies have been through the wars, it looks like. Thank goodness I kept the faint pencil originals… https://t.co/9mfHYzKmDy
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 4, 2018
One thought on “The original maps of the Forgotten Realms hand drawn by Ed Greenwood”
Wow, is there a D&D Museum? This should be in it.