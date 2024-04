Is Mithral mined as a metal, like gold? or is it mined as an ore, like iron?Almost all mithral is found in ore, that must be crushed and smelted to derive the metal. It's found in "pure-ish" veins very, very rarely. (Most easily-gleaned mithral was taken long, long ago.)

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 13, 2017