I grew up in a rich suburb, all new mansions, vast manicured lawns, topiary of questionable taste, and plenty of room for all the adultery.

Did any of that help in creating Faerun/Forgotten Realms setting? What area in your world would be most similar to where you were raised?

Geographically: nowhere. Intrigue and bedhopping: nobles of Waterdeep and Cormyr. ;}

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 6, 2017