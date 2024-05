As I sit down with a glass of wine this evening, I am mused to ask- what are the “famous” vintages and vineyards in the Realms, and how much would they cost? Many thanks GG The best vineyards are in coastal Tethyr, but there are good ones in upcountry Sembia and in Cormyr, too. Nothing famous in the real-world sense; see Aurora's for a primer on bulk vintages that are shipped widely.

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 28, 2018