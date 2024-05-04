Wrath of Klauth the red dragon

First part of Wrath of Klauth went well, party fought off a group of Dragon Cultists who were after a map leading to a secret entrance to Klauth’s lair, fought an Orc clan living at the foot of the lair, and negotiated through a set of traps before discovering a Kobold Cavern.

It’s a shame I’ll have to kill the party next session. Kill them? When you could have them escape with 1 hp each, with the melted remnants of their armor melted to their blackened skin and nothing else left but ashes? And the memories? ;}

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 14, 2018