What is the “current year” in The Ruins of Undermountain? I am planning a big Undermountain delve for my long-suffering players, and am trying to get the timeline straight. The only clues I’ve found are the ages of Durnan’s wife and daughter: 16 and 30, respectively. If I recall correctly, it was 1362 DR.

Apologies. I would be remiss if I did not ask if the same year applied to the followup, The Deep Levels.Yes, the two releases are "the same time" in Realmsdate. So PCs adventuring in one can continue into the other, step back, etc. So is Eric Boyd's superb web enhancement (Wizards website).

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 17, 2018