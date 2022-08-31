We’d die but for his ready blade, our fighter misses no chance to remind us

The cleric of the party, he craves the divine sublime

Our mage hurls spells from safety well behind us

But I’m the rogue and revel in low and cunning crime — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 13, 2022

Behold elf bard in thigh-high gleaming boots

I shatter his harp o’er his head, but he pan-pipe toots

And when I trample them to shards, his cap-bells he doth ring

I’ll let him gleefully shake them, just to keep him from trying to sing! — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 14, 2022

Sitting on his soaring gilded throne

Old crownéd king sneers: “All these realms I own

And if I should be overthrown

Many innocents shall soon be lifeless bone!”

Should that thought stay my hand?

Or is it time to free the land? — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 15, 2022