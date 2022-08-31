We’d die but for his ready blade, our fighter misses no chance to remind us
The cleric of the party, he craves the divine sublime
Our mage hurls spells from safety well behind us
But I’m the rogue and revel in low and cunning crime
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 13, 2022
Behold elf bard in thigh-high gleaming boots
I shatter his harp o’er his head, but he pan-pipe toots
And when I trample them to shards, his cap-bells he doth ring
I’ll let him gleefully shake them, just to keep him from trying to sing!
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 14, 2022
Sitting on his soaring gilded throne
Old crownéd king sneers: “All these realms I own
And if I should be overthrown
Many innocents shall soon be lifeless bone!”
Should that thought stay my hand?
Or is it time to free the land?
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 15, 2022