Why Waterdeep is so foggy?

if I’m reading things right, there are two major currents along the Sword Coast – a warm current from the south, and a cold current from the NW, and they meet near Waterdeep which is why its always foggy there and why it’s easy to sail there? Is that right?Yes, that's right. :}#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 7, 2022

Wonderful! In What season is the fog most prevalent? :)It varies with the overall weather, but usually in the middle of winter and middle of summer (so, Midwinter and Midsummer) the winds are lowest, so the fog is thickest; the closer one gets to the midst of spring or fall, the stronger the winds, so less fog persists.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 7, 2022

And Midwinter is usually worse than Midsummer, as sun burns off fog and is stronger/hotter in summer at that latitude than in winter. Thank you, Ed! — Ben Rowe (@CineastBenRowe) February 7, 2022