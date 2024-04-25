Speaking of Waterdeep, not sure if it’s a legit map but the one my group uses has a street called “Slut Street,” on it. LmaoNo accident. "Slut" in medieval times meant "dirty working woman/drudge" and later meant "untidy, dirty woman" & only later got sex meaning
My wife (English, in her 80s) once called her daughter a "slut" for having an untidy (teenager's) bedroom and was astonished at d's reaction
…as the sexual connotations just weren't there for her, in the word.
