How aware are non-drow that Eilistraee is good? Would say, a cleric of Corellon or Torm assume “drow goddess? EVIL”Clergy should be well aware of the true nature of all deities. All lay folk would know Eilistraee is good, but those who don't venerate… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 2, 2017

…her personally would likely be uneasy regarding her means. As in, "she may work and stand for good, but are the ways she does it safe… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 2, 2017

…for the rest of us?" All sentient folk in the Realms believe in, and at least appease-worship, all deities who come to mind, but tend… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 2, 2017

…to have favourites. They often, however, disagree with the deeds and beliefs of mortal followers (from clergy to "the guy next door"). https://t.co/3DSP0ylS0o — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 2, 2017