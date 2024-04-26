How do they cook meals in Candlekeep without fire? And dont give me no BS “with magic” answer. #NoMicrowavesEitherTake a look at the fourth bullet of the prestidigitation spell. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 10, 2017

And according to @Sernett, the kitchens are outside the areas warded against fire. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 10, 2017

There's a hostelry, bakery, bathhouse, stables, and an infirmary all on the southern side of the main courtyard, whereas the library and all its towers are on the north and west sides of the courtyard. Those are protected against flames. — M@Sernett️ (@Sernett) October 10, 2017

That's something that the Baldur's Gate creators didn't account for in their rendering, and later RPG renderings followed suit. pic.twitter.com/FvoBF1dtxc — M@Sernett️ (@Sernett) October 10, 2017