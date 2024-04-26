Seen dwarven and elf writing script, what does the common script look like in the Frogotten Realms?

seen examples of dwarven and elf writing script, what does the common script look like in the realms? According to TSR, JUST like modern North American English. According to me: lots of close-together vertical strokes, with modifying strokes — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 27, 2017

…bisecting the verticals, or running off them to the right (in center of stroke). — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 27, 2017

So picture the letter "k" (lowercase). Extend vertical stroke of it, on the left, twice as high and twice as low–and that's Common Tongue. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 27, 2017