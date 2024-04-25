Does Waterdeep have Good Samaritan laws? PC collapsed 4 floors of section of Castle WD while fighting evil. Scullery maid died.Not laws, but a policy of enforcement (laying charges in the first place), and sentencing (Magisters or the Open Lord) that take into…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 25, 2017
…account intent and situation. In this case, if PC wasn't loudly and clearly reckless or engaging in indiscriminate violence before…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 25, 2017
…the collapse, the PC MIGHT be let off with a "pay for maid's funeral or resurrection, plus damages to family" closed-doors agreement…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 25, 2017
…(i.e. no trial). Or might not, depending on PC's character and behaviour, the kin of the maid, and the testimony of any witnesses.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 25, 2017
This is exactly what I needed to make a DM call in the next game. Thank you very much for the guidance, Ed. A pleasure! Always happy to help with the Realms!
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 26, 2017