Are warlock invocation prerequisites by class level or character level?

@GunnerMcGrathAre warlock invocation prerequisites by class level or character level? Book doesn’t specify. Thanks! The intent is that a level prerequisite in a warlock invocation refers to warlock level. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 4, 2014

@GunnerMcGrath @mikemearlsAwesome, thanks! @mikemearls said otherwise on his AMA but mentioned you were the rules expert. =) Yours makes more sense. Yeah, any official ruling is made or approved by me. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 4, 2014