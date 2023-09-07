Was it ever said whether a Bard can retrain spells gained through Magical Secrets, or not?

@JeremyECrawford Was it ever officially said whether a Bard can retrain spells gained through Magical Secrets, or not? — wyndll (@wyndll) October 24, 2015

A spell learned via Magical Secrets counts as a bard spell, so it can be replaced upon gaining a level later. #DnD https://t.co/d17GnGHaiT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2015

@JeremyECrawford @wyndll can it be replaced with a new magical secrets spell or must ot be from bard spell list? — Ryan Hagan (@SalmonSquire) October 24, 2015