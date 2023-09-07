Does a College of Creations bard have the ability to create spell components or gunpowder with their Performance of Creation ability?

@JeremyECrawford does a College of Creations bard have the ability to create spell components with their Performance of Creation ability? Especially at 14th level, am I able to make enormous consumable diamonds? #dnd #tashasCoE — Rolling With Disadvantage Podcast (@RWDPodcast) December 2, 2020

The Performance of Creation feature in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything can create objects that are usable as the material components of D&D spells, as long as you abide by the limitations in the feature. #DnD https://t.co/iTLTJ2ph3E — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2020