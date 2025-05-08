@kam2112Is a monks unarmed strike considered a melee weapon attack?
believe yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 17, 2015
3 thoughts on “Unarmed strike melee weapon”
Unarmed Strikes use melee weapon attack action but its considered a weapon for all purposes? Can i enchant a monks body as the same i can do wih a sword? Since i cant “wield” my head or my knee and then all are unarmed strikes what happens when an class feature, feat or spell say you must “hold” or “wield” your weapon to receive a beneffit? Warlocks can use Pact of the Blade to summon a “unarmed strike” on his empty hand?
Can i use “silvered weapons” option to cover a fist or/and foot with silver? (this is a lot idiot, i know!). Monster Manual say the monster attacks usualy use a Weapon Attack, when “weapon” are both a natural weapon or a manufactured item. If the unarmed strike is considered a weapon, what the big difference and why not give “natural attacks” to the basic races on Players Handbook?
Puzzling Vinicius
I try to answer, but remember that my answers are not official.
First to clear some aspects of unarmed strikes https://www.sageadvice.eu/?s=unarmed
Answers:
1.yes
2.Dm’s call and if story is good, Monk could be like a saint or a hero covered by Holy water o god’s touch.
3.You can’t wield your head but you can use it, as decsribed here https://www.sageadvice.eu/2014/09/25/unarmed-kick-elbow-head/
4.Yes, could be like http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1258972/
5.you can use silver knuckles to put on your hands
6.read the last Master Mike tweets https://twitter.com/mikemearls/status/600347064938074112