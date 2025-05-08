@seanbonneyHow do you run combat with naturally invisible creatures like Invisible Stalkers? Counter w/ active Perception? Always hidden? Passive Perception to notice it works fine; not always hidden, though it can hide at any time since it can't be seen.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) May 15, 2015
@seanbonneyBut even if perceived, it’s still invisible, so attacks against it always at disadvantage and its attacks always at advantage?
Yep.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) May 15, 2015
One thought on “Invisibles against invisibles”
@seanbonney @wotc_rodney Try countering the invisibility by throwing a net over it.