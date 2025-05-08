Lucky blind

@corymacdonaldSo the lucky feat turns disadvantage into super-advantage? That’s pretty lucky. 😉

It sure is lucky! But keep in mind that anything shut off by disadvantage is still shut off. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2015

@JeremyECrawford @corymacdonald You realize you can close your eyes and attack to impose disad on yourself? So lucky means 3/day super ad? — Dan Hass (@danhass) May 18, 2015

@derekstucki Closed eyes doesn’t mean blinded any more than holding still means paralyzed.

Exactly. The game is not designed to treat a prolonged blink as blindness. @danhass @corymacdonald — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2015

@corymacdonaldRegardless. It would seem odd NOT to give disadvantage to a player fighting with eyes closed.

I'd say the character is blinded if the eyes stay shut until the start of the character's next turn. @derekstucki @danhass — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 19, 2015

@madcapscience The feat is good—maybe too good. But in Sage Advice, I explain how the game works, not how I wish it worked. @corymacdonald — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 19, 2015