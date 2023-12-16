Tymora cleric somatic focus is a coin, does it have to be a lucky coin or any?

@redlamp My cleric begrudgingly follows Tymora (she chose him). His somatic focus is a coin, does it have to be a lucky coin or any? Any coin will do, as long as it's been treated to have some obvious spiritual/ritual significance.

@redlampAlso, does the focus have to occupy the hand, or could it be a ring that allows the character to use their hand normally? I'd allow a cleric to wear a holy symbol as a ring, as long as the cleric displayed it for spellcasting and Channel Divinity.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 24, 2015