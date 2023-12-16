Dragon Breath goes through stone walls unimpeded because RAW total cover only blocks spells and attacks and breath is a non-spell save

3 thoughts on “Dragon Breath goes through stone walls unimpeded because RAW total cover only blocks spells and attacks and breath is a non-spell save

  1. Can my familiar use the spell bead from the 10th level cronurgist feature: temporal abeyance? My DM says familiars can’t use the attack action, therefore can’t activate the bead to release the spell inside if it’s a fireball or a hypnotic pattern etc. is that how arcane abeyance is supposed to work? it’s fairly new so there isn’t a lot on it.

    • Michael says:

      Temporal Abeyance requires the creature to use their action. Not necessarily the Attack action.

      But by the same token, the Find Familiar spell specifies what actions the Familiar can take, so this comes down to what is more specific, and that would be the Find Familiar spell.

      So, in that vein, the answer is no

    • TheBuggman says:

      The Find Familiar spells reads “A familiar can’t attack, but it can take other actions as normal.” The Chronurgy Wizard’s Arcane Abeyance features creates a magic object. Activating a magic item requires an action as specified by the magic item which, in this case, is not considered to be an Attack action.

      Any creature in D&D can activate a magic item unless specified otherwise. Your familiar can drink potions, attune to magic rings (and other items it meets the prerequisites for), and it can most certainly activate magic items.

