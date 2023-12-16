@JeremyECrawford A group I'm in concluded that dragon breath goes through stone walls unimpeded because RAW total cover only blocks spells and attacks and breath is a non-spell save. I figure physics still apply, the breath would hit the wall, & folks inside are immune. Help?
I figure the same should apply for paladin aura and other non-spell areas of effect. Hiding on one side of a 5' thick dungeon wall shouldn't affect the hallway on the other side. @JeremyECrawford
In D&D, everyday things—walls, gravity, bread, laughter—work the way we expect them to, except for when the rules say otherwise.
For example, D&D has magical effects that pass through walls, for walls are assumed to be impenetrable, unless you damage the wall itself. #DnD https://t.co/B1WbXuCKqO
The description of the prismatic wall spell talks about passing through it, so it is a marvelous exception to how we expect walls to work.
So does casting lightning spells or hurling a Javelin of Lightning underwater cause everyone to be shocked as well? Where does this assumption that everything follows real-world logic begin and end?
When you reach the edge of what the rules cover in D&D, your DM governs what lies beyond.
And when it comes to the rules, the DM is the chief interpreter of them for your group, ideally aiming for whatever interpretation brings the most enjoyment. #DnD https://t.co/9Y0L743s8u
3 thoughts on “Dragon Breath goes through stone walls unimpeded because RAW total cover only blocks spells and attacks and breath is a non-spell save”
Can my familiar use the spell bead from the 10th level cronurgist feature: temporal abeyance? My DM says familiars can’t use the attack action, therefore can’t activate the bead to release the spell inside if it’s a fireball or a hypnotic pattern etc. is that how arcane abeyance is supposed to work? it’s fairly new so there isn’t a lot on it.
Temporal Abeyance requires the creature to use their action. Not necessarily the Attack action.
But by the same token, the Find Familiar spell specifies what actions the Familiar can take, so this comes down to what is more specific, and that would be the Find Familiar spell.
So, in that vein, the answer is no
The Find Familiar spells reads “A familiar can’t attack, but it can take other actions as normal.” The Chronurgy Wizard’s Arcane Abeyance features creates a magic object. Activating a magic item requires an action as specified by the magic item which, in this case, is not considered to be an Attack action.
Any creature in D&D can activate a magic item unless specified otherwise. Your familiar can drink potions, attune to magic rings (and other items it meets the prerequisites for), and it can most certainly activate magic items.