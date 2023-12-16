@JeremyECrawford A group I'm in concluded that dragon breath goes through stone walls unimpeded because RAW total cover only blocks spells and attacks and breath is a non-spell save. I figure physics still apply, the breath would hit the wall, & folks inside are immune. Help? — Br. Ryan W. Roberts, n/OLF (@puxah) April 12, 2020

I figure the same should apply for paladin aura and other non-spell areas of effect. Hiding on one side of a 5' thick dungeon wall shouldn't affect the hallway on the other side. @JeremyECrawford — Br. Ryan W. Roberts, n/OLF (@puxah) April 12, 2020

In D&D, everyday things—walls, gravity, bread, laughter—work the way we expect them to, except for when the rules say otherwise. For example, D&D has magical effects that pass through walls, for walls are assumed to be impenetrable, unless you damage the wall itself. #DnD https://t.co/B1WbXuCKqO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 12, 2020

The description of the prismatic wall spell talks about passing through it, so it is a marvelous exception to how we expect walls to work. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2020

So does casting lightning spells or hurling a Javelin of Lightning underwater cause everyone to be shocked as well? Where does this assumption that everything follows real-world logic begin and end? — Theron (@BlazingSceptile) April 12, 2020