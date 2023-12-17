Can Caster cast Misty Step next Mage Slayer witout provoking a reaction?

5 thoughts on “Can Caster cast Misty Step next Mage Slayer witout provoking a reaction?

    • Zoltar says:

      Epic Melanie
      Dimensional door is a little bit more level expensive (4th level conjuration) but has the similar effect than Misty step

      Reply
  3. Rob Stankov says:

    Ilya:
    Opportunity attacks happen when the target attempts to leave your melee range by moving away. Misty Step or Dimension Door instantly transports you to the desired location within the spells limits. You never technically “move” out of range, you simply disappear from next to them to another spot.

    Reply
  4. Michael says:

    By that logic, something as simple as Thunderwave renders Mage Slayer completely pointless. If the Mage Slayer is getting pushed away by a 1st level spell before they get a chance to use their reaction, what’s the point in taking it? There are WAY too many spells that will interact in similar ways, making the times the Mage Slayer is actually able to get their reaction attack in the exception, not the rule.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.