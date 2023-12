Do you need two hands to load a hand crossbow? IE, could I have a shield or rapier in the other hand?

@RSIxidor @pizzystrizzyDo you need two hands to load a hand crossbow? IE, could I have a shield or rapier in the other hand? I’d say you need at least one hand free to load the bolt. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2014