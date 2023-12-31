Can Distant Spell be used to increase the reaction trigger requirement for Counterspell to 120 feet? It seems like the reaction trigger of 60 feet must be met before you can cast Counterspell, which is before you could apply Distant Spell. Thanks! Yeah, mechanically the distance in the trigger is not the range of the spell so even if you did have some kind of passive spell range increase it wouldn't affect that.

