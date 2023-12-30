@jeremyecrawford Do Remarkable Athlete or Jack of All Trades trigger Reliable Talent?
For a rogue/fighter or rogue/bard, Reliable Talent does work with Remarkable Athlete and Jack of All Trades. #DnD https://t.co/xCdaUQuJaq
Making sure this is clear: these features work together on a character. They don't work together on the same ability check. #DnD https://t.co/jSdtFqi88i
This is a terrible ruling, Crawford. I’m usually on board with your judgement calls, but this one is straight up terrible.
A bonus calculated as a part of your proficiency bonus IS NOT your proficiency bonus.
He clarified they did not work together two posts later.
