UPDATE: Sage Advice Compendium – D&D’s official rules FAQ version 2.5

Have a D&D rules question? Today we've updated the Sage Advice Compendium—D&D's official rules FAQ—to version 2.5. This version includes a host of new answers, as well as links to several updated errata documents. Follow this link to download the PDF: https://t.co/do1neOuNlj pic.twitter.com/lbWHqTCJqP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 1, 2020
Have a #dnd rules question?
Today we've updated the Sage Advice Compendium to verision 2.5, as well as updated errata documents (links to those in the compendium itself). #WotCStaffhttps://t.co/QGrmbRpPGy pic.twitter.com/6ZyDTqkNjB
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) October 1, 2020