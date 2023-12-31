Can a Rogue use Disengage at the start of their turn to move away from a combatant, then move into a space where they are surrounded on 3 sides, re-engage an enemy, and then move away from all three monsters without taking any Attacks of Opportunity?

I have a rules question. Might be more than one tweet. Regarding cunning action disengage, can a rogue use disengage at the START of their turn to move away from a combatant, then move into a space where they are surrounded on 3 sides, re-engage an enemy (attack) And then, because they disengaged at the start of their turn, move away from all three monsters without taking any attacks of opportunity? Rules as written seem to suggest so, but we were confused when someone did this.

